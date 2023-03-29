Toyota Will Stop Selling Passo Soon

Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars are beloved among Pakistanis for their robust build quality, reliability, and smoothness. Despite restrictions from the government, Pakistanis import cars from Japan frequently after being “spoiled” by their driving feel.

One of the most popular cars in Pakistan among JDM imports is Toyota Passo (also known as Daihatsu Boon) — a subcompact hatchback that rivals Suzuki Swift and other similar cars.

Unfortunately, despite its popularity in Pakistan, Toyota has decided to discontinue the beloved hatchback in Japan. A report from WebCarTop states that Passo is losing sales in Japan to Yaris.

The Japanese publication asked Toyota dealers about Passo’s status, and they were told that sales will end once the limited number of units were sold out.

Toyota has also decided to retire Camry in Japan after 43 years. This is because the company only sold 6,000 units of the large sedan in its home market in 2022.

While domestic sales and production of Camry will cease, the model will continue to be manufactured in Japan for export markets. The sedan is also manufactured in the United States, China, and Thailand.

Toyota’s proverbial spring cleaning session has halted the journey of two beloved cars in Japan. This signals a shift to a new direction for the automaker with a new leader — Koji Sato — set to take the helm soon.