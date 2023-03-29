PCB Appoints Arthur-Led New Coaching Setup for National Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former head coach Mickey Arthur as the Consultant Team Director, while Grant Bradburn has been made the head coach.

As per media reports, all six coaches of the national team will be foreigners, with four joining before the start of the home white-ball series against New Zealand next month.

The Babar Azam-led side will play a five-match T20I series and the same number of ODIs against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Two coaches, Cliffe Deacon, who is working with the team as a physio, and Dri­kus Saaimon, strength and conditioning coach, will be part of the six-member coaching staff.

The new additions to the staff include former South African pacer, Morne Morkel, as the bowling coach and former South African batter, Andrew Puttick, as the batting coach.

Mickey Arthur will join the national team before the start of the white-ball series to brief his coaching panel before returning to work with Derbyshire as head coach.

Mickey Arthur, who previously led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, will come back in September to prepare the national team for the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Morkel will miss the New Zealand series due to commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The length of the contracts for the new coaching panel is yet to be disclosed.

The move to bring in foreign coaches is part of the cricket board’s plan to revamp the national team and improve its performance in upcoming tournaments.