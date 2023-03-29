NEPRA Likely to Hike Power Tariff by Rs. 6 Per Unit for KE Consumers in April

Karachi-Electric (KE) customers may pay even higher electricity bills next month as the power tariff is expected to rise by Rs. 6 per unit.

In the context of two quarterly fuel cost adjustments, the federal government has requested an increase from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

If approved, the money will be collected from consumers between April and June 2023. NEPRA earlier this month allowed power distribution companies and KE to recover deferred fuel adjustment surcharges of up to Rs. 14.24 per unit from consumers over an eight-month period, from March to October 2023.

Distribution companies will recover Rs. 10.34 per unit from domestic protected consumers using 0-200 units per month, Rs. 14.24 per unit from non-protected consumers using 0-200 units, Rs. 14.24 per unit from those consuming 201-300 units per month, and Rs. 9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers.

The authority also allowed KE to recover the deferred fuel adjustment surcharge between March and October of 2023 from consumers of Rs. 13.87 per unit. K-Electric will recover Rs. 9.97 per unit from domestic protected consumers who use 0-200 units per month, Rs. 13.87 per unit from non-protected consumers who use 0-200 units, Rs. 13.87 per unit from those who use 201-300 units per month, and Rs. 9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers.