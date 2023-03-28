Toyota to Bid Camry Farewell in Japan After 43 Years

Toyota has decided to retire the Camry in Japan after 43 years. This is due to the fact that the company only sold 6,000 units of the large sedan in its home market in 2022.

According to Nikkei Asia, the Camry is currently priced between the equivalent of Rs. 7.6 and Rs. 10.2 million in Japan. However, most of the dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the D-segment car.

While domestic sales and production of the Camry will cease, the model will continue to be manufactured in Japan for export markets. The sedan is also manufactured in the United States, China, and Thailand.

Since its introduction in 1980, approximately 1.3 million Camrys have been sold in Japan. The name Camry comes from the Japanese word “kan muri”, which means “crown.”

In addition to Japan, the model is sold in over 100 countries, including Pakistan, with cumulative sales of over 21 million units by the end of 2022.

Despite the demise of the Camry in its home market, Toyota will continue to sell the Corolla, Corolla Axio, Century, Mirai, Prius, and the brand-new Crown with a liftback design in Japan.

Currently, customers are leaning more toward SUVs and minivans, further decreasing the demand for sedans, which is one of the key reasons for Camry’s discontinuation in Japan.