UAE Appoints Manchester City Owner as its New Vice President

President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued new orders, appointing Vice President, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, and two Deputy Rulers.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who owns one of the leading football clubs, Manchester City, will serve as the Vice President of UAE. He will work alongside Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also a Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Likewise, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been given the position of Crown Prince Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khaled is also a Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, will serve as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the newly appointed leaders in a tweet, stating,

I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour, and Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad for the confidence of the President of the State. In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, also wrote a warm message for the new appointees, saying,

I congratulate my brothers Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour, and Sheikh Khaled, on the precious confidence that the President of the State has bestowed upon them. National leaders who carry Zayed’s legacy and ideas. We ask God for success in serving our country and our people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made the appointments with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, the highest constitutional authority in the country made up of rulers from all seven Emirates.