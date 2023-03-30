PIA Invites Bids for Social Media Management

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recently declared that it is seeking social media management services to manage its online presence.

According to a spokesperson, the national airline has already been paying for social media management services at Rs. 600,000 each month. The announcement was issued in the form of a newspaper ad, with the tender starting on April 17th.

As per PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the airline requires the services of a social media agency to strengthen its worldwide image and keep up with current trends. The agency will oversee the airline’s promotion, awareness messages, announcements, videos, infographics, and other digital channels.

Khan says that PIA has been using social media firms for graphics and media since 2015, and their contract with the agency is about to end.

The new agency will be hired for a year and will be in charge of developing material for the national airline, new announcements, the debut of new services, and fog awareness initiatives.

Some experts have criticized the airline’s plan to invest in social media, believing that PIA should focus on innovation in order to enhance its services and cut losses. Nevertheless, a PIA representative underlined that the airline is working to improve its services and elevate the national flag carrier.