Former Ruet-e-Hilal Chairman Announces Fitrana

Former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman has announced that the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr is Rs. 320 per person. This mandatory charity allows Muslims to support the underprivileged during the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per Shariah, the figure is determined by the market price of basic items such as wheat, dates, raisins, cheese, or barley.

The Fitrana amount for wheat is Rs. 320 per head, whereas the minimum amount for barley or dates is Rs. 480 and Rs. 2,800 per head, respectively. Muslims with greater amounts of food than they need must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before Eid prayers, and the breadwinner must also pay for their dependents. Mufti Muneeb highlighted that the true essence of Fitr and Fidya is to donate two meals to someone in need.

The compensation payment, known as Fidya, is worth Rs. 9,600 for wheat, Rs. 14,400 for barley, Rs. 84,000 for dates, Rs. 192,000 for first-class raisins, and Rs. 144,000 for second-class raisins for individuals who are unable to fast for the whole month of Ramazan. Likewise, the Kufara compensation for fasting for 30 days is Rs. 19,200 for wheat, Rs. 28,800 for barley, Rs. 168,000 for dates, Rs. 384,000 for first-class raisins, and Rs. 288,000 for second-class raisins.

Mufti Muneeb advised people to donate funds to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so they’re able to participate in the festivities as well. Close relatives are the most deserving of Sadqa-e-Fitr, followed by neighbors and the underprivileged. At this time of increasing inflation, he also proposes that wealthy individuals strive to pay more to support those in need.