Over 829,000 Pakistanis Registered for Overseas Employment in 2022

The Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) recorded a record number of emigrants applying for overseas employment in 2022, with up to 829,549 people signing up.

Syed Agha Rafiullah, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) shared these numbers with the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Rafiullah further stated that since 1971, 12.45 million Pakistani employees have registered with the agency for employment through 2022, but COVID-19 limits had reduced emigration in 2020 and 2021, with just 224,705 and 286,648 emigrants, respectively.

To address this issue, the government is taking steps to connect prospective emigrants with new international employment markets. A diversification strategy focusing on new labor markets has been implemented, and statements of intent on migration and mobility have been made with Greece and the United Kingdom, with hopes to sign with Germany in the near future.

The ministry is also in discussions with 12 nations to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on personnel export, namely Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Iran, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Kuwait, Libya, Romania, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

Also, 24 social welfare attachés have been assigned in 16 other countries to investigate new opportunities for Pakistani labor. Skilled Pakistani emigrants will be supplied with the necessary training in accordance with the host country’s labor market needs, as determined by the host country’s Labour Market Analysis (LMA).