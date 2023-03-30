Honda to Unveil Two New Electric Car Prototypes Soon

Honda plans to debut 10 electric vehicles (EVs) in China by 2027. Since spring 2018, Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda have sold the e:NS1 and e:NP1. From April 18, two more prototype EVs will debut at Auto Shanghai, alongside hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Honda hasn’t discussed the newcomers much. Although, experts reckon that the company will launch a single car in two versions, just like e:NS1 and e:NP1. The shadowy teaser image shows crossovers with the same shape but likely redesigned bumpers and other details.

The reports also state that Honda will reveal more EVs after the upcoming prototypes. The company recently previewed an e:N Coupe, SUV, and GT with ultra-sharp styling. Honda will likely introduce that trio in the Chinese market.

Honda announced that the entire e:N Series will be sold in China. GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda are building new EV factories in China to start production in 2024. By 2040, the company aims to sell only EVs and achieve global carbon neutrality.