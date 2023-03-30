Karachi Police Continues Crackdown Against Traffic Offenders

Sindh police, in collaboration with the Excise Department, are continuing the crackdown operation against traffic violators as per the high court and chief minister’s orders.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said that the department is managing traffic in Ramadan, especially during Iftar, despite a shortage of 1,500 census officials.

An officer told a media outlet that a recent meeting decided to continue cracking down on traffic law violators, especially those using fake number plates or driving cars on open transfer letters.

He said that the public has been warned through various media, including social media. The officer stated that the department’s efforts have reduced such offenses.

The department has chosen 11 locations where excise officials and traffic sergeants would work together to check vehicles with fake plates and open letters. The locations include:

Masjid-e-Tooba, DHA

Naurus Chowrangi

Habib University, near Pehlwan Goth

PIDC signal

Malir Cantt Gate No. 6

Mazar-e-Quaid

Near the Liaquat National Hospital

Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad

Clifton and Bath Island

Shafiq Morr

Korangi Crossing

According to details, the authorities issued 130,026 challans for various violations, seized 27,271 items, and impounded 56,189 vehicles.

24,297 challans were issued over tinted windows and 5,480 vehicles were impounded. 4,000 applied-for-registration vehicles were fined and 2,481 were impounded. Furthermore, out of 46,000 fancy plate users, 23,004 had their plates seized while 18,736 vehicles were impounded.