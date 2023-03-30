Price Hike: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Breaks Rs. 1 Crore Barrier

The latest wave of price hikes is just getting started as, after Lucky Motor Corporation (Kia Pakistan), Ghandhara Nissan Limited (Chery Pakistan) has also increased the prices of Tiggo Twins.

While the company hasn’t cited any particular reason for the hike, the local currency deterioration and inflated operating costs are the likely culprits. Effective March 21, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Tiggo 4 Pro 6,099,000 6,399,000 600,000 Tiggo 8 Pro 9,299,000 10,399,000 1,100,000

As always, Chery was sailing under the radar with its price hike announcement. However, the astute observation of autoXfinity brought this update to the surface.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, both came to Pakistan in early 2022, at the height of the crossover SUV frenzy. However, unlike their competitors, the Tiggo twins struggled to grab a favorable market share, possibly due to the country’s economic deterioration immediately after their launch.

After the latest price hike, Tiggo 4 Pro seems like a decent value compared to other cars in its price range. At almost Rs. 6.4 million, Tiggo 4 compares with the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 range and the Hyundai Elantra 1.6 variant.

Perhaps now, one of the Tiggo SUVs will start gaining momentum in Pakistan.