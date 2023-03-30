Lahore to Launch Multiple Mega Projects to Improve Traffic

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will initiate a number of mega projects soon to address traffic issues.

The decision came during a meeting under the chairmanship of the commissioner and director general of the LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan, Director DG Headquarters, Project Directors, and concerned officers were present at the meeting.

Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed Khan and the relevant Project Director briefed the DG on upcoming projects. According to details, LDA has designed a signal-free project from Gulberg to Defense Mor, which includes the construction of a two-lane flyover on Defense Chowk and a two-lane underpass at Cavalry Chowk.

The project will also remodel Defense Mor. The director general reviewed the construction of an underpass on Bedian Road and the improvement of the Nawaz Sharif Interchange on Ring Road.

He was also briefed on issues surrounding the Multi-Level Flypast project in Shahdara. The ongoing development work surrounding Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was also discussed. In conclusion, the director general stated that these projects will resolve traffic issues.