New Zealand Likely to Appoint Pakistan’s Ex-Head Coach as Bowling Consultant

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is expected to appoint former Pakistani spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, as a bowling consultant for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.

According to media reports, the Kiwi board has contacted the legendary spinner to inquire about his availability for the New Zealand team during the T20I and ODI series.

The Black Caps are scheduled to tour Pakistan for the five-match T20I series and the same number of ODI matches, starting on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Most of New Zealand’s key players will miss the series due to their commitments to different franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including star batter, Kane Williamson.

Saqlain Mushtaq, who is known for pioneering the “doosra,” was the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team from 2021 to 2022 during Ramiz Raja’s tenure as PCB Chairman.

ALSO READ Pakistan Might Play ODI World Cup 2023 in Bangladesh Instead of India

During his tenure as head coach, the Men in Green qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals as well as the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 final.

In May 2016, the England and Wales Cricket Board appointed Saqlain Mushtaq as a bowling consultant for the home Test series against Pakistan and India.