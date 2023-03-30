PCB Wants Pakistan’s 2023 ODI World Cup Matches in Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that it will not send the national team to India for the upcoming 50-over World Cup 2023 scheduled later this year.

Sources have confirmed that if the Indian board is not ready to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, then the Green Shirts will also play their matches at a neutral venue.

ALSO READ BCCI Officials Say Asia Cup Will be Shifted From Pakistan to UAE or Qatar

The officials further added that PCB is interested in shifting Pakistan’s World Cup matches to Sri Lanka, but they will not send the Babar Azam-led side to India for the event.

Earlier this week, it was reported that PCB is preparing a new formula for the upcoming marquee event in India, which would see Pakistan playing its matches at a neutral venue.

Yesterday, ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, said that he did not think Pakistan would play their matches in India and that their games could be played at neutral venues.

ALSO READ ICC Responds to PCB’s Decision of Not Vising India for ODI World Cup 2023

Hours later, it was reported that the Men in Green might play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh as a response to the BCCI’s decision to refuse to visit Pakistan.

However, both the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board have rejected the claim and said that all the boards have agreed to play their matches in India.

Earlier today, officials from the BCCI said that they understand this refusal is a pressure tactic applied by the Pakistan Cricket Board because of the Asia Cup issue.