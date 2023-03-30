ICC Responds to PCB’s Decision of Not Vising India for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to the recent statement made by Wasim Khan, the General Manager of Cricket, regarding the venue for the World Cup 2023.

In a statement, ICC officials said that the cricket boards have not discussed the possibility of Bangladesh as a venue for Pakistan in the World Cup, nor is it included in the ICC plan.

The official further added that all the cricket boards have agreed in the ICC meeting to play their upcoming 50-overs World Cup matches in India and that they are focused on that.

The BCB Chief Executive, Nizamuddin, has rejected the claim, stating that he is not aware of any such development regarding the hosting of World Cup matches in Bangladesh.

A top official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Wasim Khan has no business talking about the neutral venue; he should stop behaving like a PCB CEO.”

Yesterday, Wasim said that he did not think Pakistan would play their matches in India and that their games could be played at neutral venues, similar to India’s Asia Cup matches.

It was reported in the media that the Men in Green might play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh as a response to the BCCI’s decision to refuse to visit Pakistan.