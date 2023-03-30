BCCI Officials Say Asia Cup Will be Shifted From Pakistan to UAE or Qatar

The recent decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play its matches of the 2023 World Cup at a neutral venue instead of India has sent a strong message to its neighbors.

Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently stated that they know this refusal is a pressure tactic applied by the PCB because of the Asia Cup issue.

“But let me tell you, ultimately, the Asia Cup will also be played in the UAE or Qatar, and probably Pakistan will also have to play its matches in one of these countries,” BCCI said.

The report further added that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may also shift the entire Asia Cup 2023 to the UAE or Qatar if the council faces financial issues regarding the event.

The official stated that the budget for the event is passed by the ACC and if it is not commercially viable to hold the event in two countries, then it will be shifted to the UAE or Qatar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently stated that all cricket boards have agreed, in a meeting, to play their World Cup matches in India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also denied the news, saying that they are not aware of any development regarding hosting Pakistan’s World Cup matches in Bangladesh.