Proton’s New Seven-Seater SUV Will Be a Hybrid

Two weeks ago, Proton announced that it will launch the X90 this year to celebrate its 40th anniversary and start production of the “Premium Modern Family SUV” in Malaysia.

X90 will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain. It will have a 48V electric motor synergy (EMS) system with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, belt-starter generator (BSG), a DC-DC converter, lithium-Ion battery, battery management system, regenerative braking, and hybrid module control system.

The powertrain will send a sum of 190 horsepower and 300 Newton meters of torque to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Other key features include:

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Traffic Sign Information (TSI)

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

A full-width 10-inch digital instrument panel

Voice control

Full LED headlamps with sequential turn signals

Powered and ventilated front seats (six-way driver, four-way front passenger)

Nappa upholstery

Dual-zone air-conditioning

G-Clean system with an N95 cabin filter and ionizer

Wireless charging

USB-A and USB-C

Nearby auto unlock

Walk-away auto lock

Intelligent powered tailgate

Auto park assist

360-degree camera with 3D imaging

Tire pressure monitoring system

The automaker will reveal the full information about the midsize SUV upon launch. However, reports speculate that the SUV will cost between the equivalent of Rs. 8.2 million and Rs. 9.4 million, which is cheaper than most D-segment and C-Plus segment SUVs in Pakistan.