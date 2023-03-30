Shaheen Afridi to Play England’s T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire

Pakistan’s ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has agreed to join the English county, Nottinghamshire, for the upcoming season of the T20 Blast.

This will be Shaheen’s second stint in the T20 Blast, having played for former champions, Hampshire Hawks, before. The left-arm pacer will be hoping to continue his red-hot form from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 and help Nottinghamshire in their bid to become the English T20 champions.

Nottinghamshire took to various social media platforms to announce the signing of Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen revealed that he is looking forward to representing the county and helping his side win the tournament. He said that his aim is to influence the games and help make the team as successful as possible.

“Notts play an aggressive brand of cricket, which suits me well. It’s definitely an exciting move for me, and I’m looking forward to it,” Shaheen stated.

Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, expressed his delight at securing the services of the two-time PSL-winning captain. Moores stated that the signing of a world-class talent like Shaheen is really exciting for the team and for the T20 Blast itself.

He further stated that Shaheen has the ability to make a difference with both bat and ball and his inclusion will provide a different angle to the group.

“He has proven himself on big stages; he is fiercely passionate in the way he plays his cricket, and he’ll be hugely engaging for everyone to watch for that reason,” Moores added.