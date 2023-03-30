“Strike Rate Matters a Lot in T20I,” Afridi Urges Babar to Find the Right Opener

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, believes that the all-format captain, Babar Azam, needs an opening partner in T20I cricket who can score quick runs in the first six overs.

Speaking to the media, Afridi said that the right-handed batter always takes time to build his innings, but it is very important for any team to properly utilize the batting power play.

Responding to the question regarding the strike rate, Shahid Afridi said that it has a very important role in the shortest format of cricket, as it is the demand of modern-day cricket.

The 46-year-old cricketer also expressed satisfaction, saying, “After this PSL, we have players coming up who can build a solid partnership at the top of the order alongside Babar.”

“Babar is like my little brother, my junior. I have never criticized Babar, Babar is the world’s number one player but in T20 cricket, you have to improve your strike rate,” he said.

When Afridi was asked about Virat Kohli, he stated that the right-hander has always played very positive cricket, and that is why everyone rates him highly in the current era.

The all-rounder went on to say that the former India captain had faced a very difficult time in his career recently, but the way he came out of that tough phase is praiseworthy.