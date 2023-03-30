Sindh Announces Public Holiday on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Death Anniversary

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on 4 April 2023 (Tuesday) to commemorate the 43rd death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Bhutto, who was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was hanged on 4 April 1979, after being sentenced to death in a controversial case.

ALSO READ Dubai to Punish Illegal Fireworks With Hefty Fines and Jail Time

The decision was made by the Sindh government to honor the legacy of the former Prime Minister. The government has also issued a notification, which is available with ProPakistani.

According to the notification, all offices, autonomous & semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the Sindh government, except essential services will remain closed on that day.

ALSO READ Dubai to Punish Illegal Fireworks With Hefty Fines and Jail Time

The holiday is expected to be observed throughout the province, including the major cities, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

On 4 April, Supporters of the PPP and admirers of Bhutto will pay tribute to him by visiting his mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana.