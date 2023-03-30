Vivo is Merging iQOO Into Its Main Brand to Save Costs

Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to hear about tech companies implementing cost-cutting measures, and Vivo is the latest to take this route.

The company has disclosed that it will integrate its sub-brand iQOO into its main business to minimize operating costs and increase efficiency, which is essentially a way of stating that the company will be laying off some of its employees.

It remains unclear how many employees will be laid off as a result, or which departments will be targeted.

It is common knowledge that Vivo and iQOO share research and development, supply chain, and almost every resource, with the exception of some marketing and distribution channels. iQOO smartphones even utilize the same software as Vvo’s phones.

However, up until this point, e-commerce strategies, planning, and media targeting have been handled separately.

As a result of this change, iQOO will now become a conventional product line within Vivo’s portfolio. According to reports, Vivo’s management is also contemplating the possibility of shutting down iQOO’s independent stores and counters.

iQOO phones have typically never been available in Pakistan, but that could change following this new development, but there is confirmation on that matter yet.