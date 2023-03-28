Vivo’s Samsung Galaxy Fold Rival to Feature Top of the Line Hardware

Vivo X Fold 2 is about to launch soon alongside the Vivo X Flip as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. As the name says, it is going to be a direct successor to the original Vivo X Fold and now we know its key specifications thanks to its recent AnTuTu listing.
Codenamed PD2266, the book-style foldable smartphone utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There will be 512 GB of UFS 4.0 memory and a display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning we are getting flagship-grade hardware once again. There will most likely be LTPO support as well.
In benchmark testing, the phone earned an overall score of 1,318,092, with a CPU score of 288,246, and a GPU score of 579,982. The memory score was 256,004, and the UX scored 193,860.
According to rumors, the upcoming Vivo X Fold2 will feature a 4,800 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. It will also have a 50MP IMX866 primary camera and two 12MP IMX663 sensors for the ultrawide and zoom cameras.
Although the release date for the X Fold 2 is uncertain, it is expected to be announced in April alongside the X Flip, another foldable device from Vivo. Leaks say that the two foldables will launch in China first before rolling out to the global market a few months later. The two will probably be more expensive in the international market as well.