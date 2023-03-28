Vivo’s First Ever Flip Phone Appears on Google Play Certification

Vivo X Flip, the company’s upcoming entry into the foldable flip market, has been making headlines recently. Its name has now been confirmed following its receipt of Google Play certification, and it will unsurprisingly be called the Vivo X Flip, in line with the company’s naming conventions.

The name sounds reasonable since the company’s other book-style foldable is called the Vivo X Fold while this one will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip. Motorola seems to be the only option for those who want to avoid the word “flip”, as all others are using it.

Recently, Vivo X Flip appeared in the Geekbench online database sporting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 12 GB RAM configuration. Additionally, the phone is confirmed to support 44W fast charging based on a recent 3C certification.

Rumors suggest that the phone will feature a 6.8-inch 1080p 120Hz internal display, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 4,400 mAh battery. The phone is expected to be officially launched in China sometime in April. This means an international launch will likely follow a few months later.

The phone will most likely not be officially available in Pakistan and interested buyers will have to import it.