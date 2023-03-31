5 Star Pakistani Women Cricketers to Participate in Fair Break Tournament 2023

Five Pakistani women cricketers are all set to participate in the upcoming Fair Break Invitational 2023 in Hong Kong.

Four out of six teams in the Fair Break Invitational 2023 will feature Pakistani cricketers. Former international cricketer Sana Mir, ex-captain Bismah Maroof, all-rounder Aliya Riaz and pacers Fatima Sana and Diana Baig will be representing their respective teams in the tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 16 in Hong Kong.

Owing to her experience and all-round abilities, Sana Mir will lead the Sapphires. Team Spirit have roped in former captain Bismah Maroof while Fatima Sana will give strength to the pace attack of the Barmy Army Team. Moreover, all-rounder Aliya Riaz and pacer Diana Baig are set to represent the Tornadoes.

This is a great opportunity for Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on an international platform and gain valuable experience. It is also a positive development for women’s cricket in Pakistan, as more opportunities for participation in global events could help to boost the growth of the sport in the country.