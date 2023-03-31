Sarfaraz Ahmed Choses the Most Skillful Pacer Between Amir and Shaheen

Former Pakistani captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has rated former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir, as more skillful and talented than left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In an interview, the Champions Trophy-winning captain stated that he chooses Mohammad Asif at the top of the list because of his skills with the ball and the variations he had.

The wicket-keeper added that Mohammad Amir has now retired from international cricket, but if the 30-year-old was playing cricket currently, he would be second on the list.

“I think he should play international cricket, but it is his decision. If Amir was playing right now, I would put him at two and Shaheen at number three,” Sarfaraz Ahmed concluded.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi has established himself as one of the key members of the national team and is regarded as one of the great bowlers in the current era.

The 22-year-old pacer recently won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his team Lahore Qalandars and became the only captain to win the title two consecutive times in history.

In the 2019 World Cup, Shaheen Afridi became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match against Bangladesh, finishing with figures of 6 for 35.