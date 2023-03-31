French Citizens Call for a Ban on Electric Scooters

Parisians will vote on Sunday to ban rental electric scooters from their city. As per a recent report, Paris was one of the first cities to adopt the app-based bike-sharing service Lime, Dott, and Tier. The service was a hit amongst youngsters, particularly for short journeys.

Erwann Le Page, Tier’s Public Affairs Director in Berlin, said:

Symbolically the vote is very important. [Paris] is a city that has been a pioneer.

After a chaotic 2018 scooter launch, city authorities have tightened regulations, creating designated parking zones, reducing the speed limits, as well as limiting operators.

The report adds that the presence of these scooters remains controversial, with pedestrians complaining about reckless driving and accidents, highlighting the dangers of vehicles that can be rented by 12-year-olds.

In January, Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, announced a referendum on rentable e-scooters after feeling the pressure from rule-breakers on the city’s roads. The pro-cycling Socialist, who supports a ban, told AFP that they cause Parisians “tension and worry.”