Yamaha Announces Biggest Price Hike of 2023

Yamaha has announced its second price hike of 2023 for all motorcycles. The last announcement came in February, and the most recent one has increased the price of motorcycles by up to Rs. 38,500.
Effective Immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Hike (Rs.)
|YB 125Z
|308,500
|342,500
|34,000
|YB 125Z DX
|330,500
|366,500
|36,000
|YBR 125
|339,500
|376,500
|37,o00
|YBR 125G
|353,000
|391,500
|38,500
|YBR 125G (Matte Gray)
|356,000
|394,500
|38,500
The company has only raised the prices of its bikes twice so far, with this one being its biggest price hike of 2023 so far.
Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of Pakistan’s ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.
According to the most recent government data, a large percentage of bike manufacturing has been localized in Pakistan. This leaves little reason for motorcycle manufacturers to increase prices so frequently and by such large margins.