Yamaha Announces Biggest Price Hike of 2023

Yamaha has announced its second price hike of 2023 for all motorcycles. The last announcement came in February, and the most recent one has increased the price of motorcycles by up to Rs. 38,500.

Effective Immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Hike (Rs.) YB 125Z 308,500 342,500 34,000 YB 125Z DX 330,500 366,500 36,000 YBR 125 339,500 376,500 37,o00 YBR 125G 353,000 391,500 38,500 YBR 125G (Matte Gray) 356,000 394,500 38,500

The company has only raised the prices of its bikes twice so far, with this one being its biggest price hike of 2023 so far.

Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of Pakistan’s ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year.

According to the most recent government data, a large percentage of bike manufacturing has been localized in Pakistan. This leaves little reason for motorcycle manufacturers to increase prices so frequently and by such large margins.