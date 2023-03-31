Honda Forced to Extend Car Plant Shutdown Due to Import Restrictions

There seems to be no end to the automotive industry’s troubles due to the continuous deterioration of the economy. In a recent unfortunate development, Honda Atlas has decided to extend the production shutdown to 15 more days.

The official notification cites supply chain disruption due to the deterioration of the economy, as well as restrictions on raw materials and CKD imports, as the reasons for the lengthy shutdown.

The notification reads:

The last production shutdown remained in effect from the 9th of March till the 31st. Whereas, the latest shutdown will continue from April 1 to 15. This implies that, by the end of this shutdown, Honda will have observed a car assembly shutdown in Pakistan for 38 days.

This will likely take a heavy toll on Honda’s sales and revenue. The company had already seen a decline in sales in February, primarily due to poor City and HR-V sales, which are usually the company’s star players.

Time will tell how the current dry spell will affect car sales going forward.