Najam Sethi Defends Selection of Young Players for Afghanistan Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself in hot waters following the poor performance of the national team during the T20I series against Afghanistan in the Emirates.

However, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi has defended the selection of young players and to rest seniors during the series, stating that it ultimately benefitted the national setup.

ALSO READ Saud Shakeel to Join Yorkshire for Upcoming County Season

Expressing his confidence, Sethi stated that the goal was to test the skills and temperament of emerging players in the international arena, adding that Afghanistan series was the perfect opportunity to do so.

“We rested all our top players and sent our A team, but we cannot say that. We tested our youngsters, the same youngsters you all promote year-round,” said the PCB Chairman.

Najam Sethi added that the conditions for the youngsters were different in the UAE and that some failed to perform while others showcased brilliant performances in the series.

ALSO READ The Final Stretch: All To Play for in the English Premier League

“At least we now have two youngsters who performed extremely well and are prepared to be part of the squad. It was a great experience for the coaching staff and players,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former cricketers were not happy with the move, saying that it will impact the unity of the national side ahead of the important season.

Recently, former cricketer, Rashid Latif said that he does not understand the idea of resting senior players for the series, asking the selection committee, “Did we go there to lose?”