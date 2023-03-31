Why Having A Real Estate Website Is Necessary

Today’s digital landscape has transmuted the ways businesses operate. Any company that wants to maintain an edge over its rivals must have an interactive and intuitive website. As a result, real estate industries worldwide are making websites to showcase and grow their businesses.

A well-regulated website can draw in new prospects and enhance search engine rankings and lead conversion rates. Furthermore, it can act as an extension of the company’s brand that can efficiently promote its services, objective, vision, and brand story, which are crucial for informing prospective consumers. The list of properties and services can be displayed on a well-designed website, enabling the real estate company to reach targeted customers.

On the contrary, a real estate agent still relying on referrals, unsolicited calls, and primordial methods might lose out on lucrative opportunities and prospective clients that the real estate market offers. Therefore, creating a prominent online presence can be a robust tool in taking a real estate company’s business to the next level.

Graana.com, in collaboration with the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies, explores the benefits of having a real estate website.

What are the Benefits of Having a Real Estate Website?

An Eminent Online Presence

In this digital realm, the internet has become a major variable in home buying. Technology drives the new real estate market and the typical buyer using it to search for homes. Approximately 95% of homebuyers use the internet to look for homes (National Association of REALTORS, 2022).

Thus, real estate websites form the company’s identity and establish an online presence, making the company accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time. The company is highly visible even after hours, allowing the customers to access the products or information they need about real estate products and services online. Moreover, customers can benefit from chatbots, a special support centre, and FAQs.

Create Leads

Lead generation and nurturing are predominant and difficult goals to achieve for a real estate business. A website automatically generates organic leads by driving traffic, eliminating the need to make phone calls or send emails manually.

A real estate website functions as a contemporary head office where most potential clients browse through the company’s services. The website can point customers to social media accounts or vice versa and encourage them to subscribe to engaging newsletters containing periodic announcements.

Moreover, if the company uses an online form to gather client information, its real estate leads will be immediate, warm, and free.

Increase the Visibility of Properties

A real estate website primarily devoted to descriptive property listings and showcasing stunning digital photography and 360-degree virtual tours provides more exposure to the properties and allures prospective clients. Websites, including clickable and external links, enhance visitors’ interaction and direct them to the company’s social media pages and other real estate websites.

Enhances Brand Image

A reputable and feature-rich website enhances a company’s brand image by attracting more visitors, resulting in higher rankings on Google’s Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). With an increasing number of visitors, the real estate company can gradually increase sales and revenue. A website with simple and easy navigation and smooth performance can gain a competitive advantage in online branding as well.

Establishes Credibility

Many realtors believe social media is enough to build a noteworthy real estate profile and attract prospective clients. However, social media may not be able to do much, especially if a business lacks credibility. In this digital age, customers are no longer satisfied with receiving a visiting card from a real estate company they meet.

People believe a company is trustworthy and credible if it has an online presence established by a real estate website. Customers prefer a business more than its competitors if its website has user-friendly features and smooth navigation.

Inexpensive

Online businesses are more cost-effective than brick-and-mortar businesses. A physical store requires a large sum of money to cover operational expenses and other costs associated with infrastructure and employees.

On the other hand, an online store run through a characteristic website only requires a CMS such as WordPress to display products and manage everything easily. With this, the online store incurs no additional costs other than those for routine maintenance. Website development is still a low-cost way to expand a business.

Saves Time

A real estate website saves time for both the real estate agent and the client. Without meeting the clients to discuss basic information about real estate services and products, clients can visit the company’s website for the necessary information and can communicate with the real estate agent via online forms, email, video calls, or chatbots.

Increases Value

Instead of being up-sold on a good or service, everyone wants a solution to their problem. Real estate agents with websites can attract more clients by offering useful information to help buyers and sellers navigate the buying and selling processes. This can increase the value of the company for the prospective client.

Moreover, a real estate website with up-to-date listings, community resources, FAQs, and contact information also services education. Building trust and rapport with the buyer or seller by explaining how real estate agents provide their services can help agents get more business.

Displays the Company’s Portfolio

The best place for potential clients to learn more about a company as a professional one is through its real estate website. A website can display the company’s achievements and include pictures showing its participation in events, involvement in the community, personal background, and credentials. People like and trust a company more when they get to know them personally in this way.

Provides Effective Communication Channels

Unlike face-to-face or phone-only transactions, where things discussed may be forgotten or overlooked, online conversations provide an effective and better way to record the conversations. Online communication, whether through an online form on the company’s real estate website or an email exchange, provides a more secure environment for the real estate agent and clients to discuss the transaction or other queries.

Conclusion

Over the past few years, technological advancements have forced the real estate industry to move online. Real estate websites are where most homebuyers conduct their searches. As a result, more and more real estate companies are creating websites to stay relevant. It aids in creating a notable online presence which can be used to grow the business, generate leads, improve sales, and display the company’s products and services.

One cannot deny the multiple benefits of having a real estate website. Hence, every real estate company should invest in building a strong, user-friendly website that will play a vital role in assisting in various functions for the real estate business and individuals.

This article is written by Haneen Gul. Haneen Gul is a Research Analyst at the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS).