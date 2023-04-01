Govt Overwhelmed as Hajj Applications Under Regular Scheme Exceed Reserved Quota by 64%

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme 2023 at Finance Division earlier today.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Religious Affairs, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and discussed progress on the Hajj 2023. Secretary Religious Affairs briefed the meeting that receipt of applications for the Hajj 2023 was closed on 31 March, Friday, as per government policy.

Furthermore, it was informed that 72,869 applications have been received in the banks against the government’s regular scheme quota of 44,190. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony also provided details about its foreign exchange requirements for the Hajj 2023.

It was desired by the Chair that complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the regular scheme should be collected from the banks by 4 April, Tuesday.

On receipt of complete information, the government shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for the regular Hajj scheme 2023.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that Hajj is a sacred religious obligation and the government of Pakistan shall facilitate the Hujjaj in every possible manner.