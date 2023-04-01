Here’s Pakistan’s Football Squad for Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the women’s squad that will travel to Tajikistan for AFC’s Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

ALSO READ Israel Fires Tear Gas in Palestine Football League Cup Final

The encounters will roll into action from the 5th of April at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan. The matches will be played at 04:00 pm (Pakistan Time).

Maria Khan will lead the national side while defender Malika-e-Noor will assist her as a vice-captain. The 22-member national team and coaching staff will fly from Dubai International Airport on the 2nd of April at 11 pm.

Here’s the squad:

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Fatima Naz Malika-e-Noor (vc) Maria Khan (c) Alia Sadiq Nisha Ashraf Mishal Bhatti Aliza Sabir Anmol Hira Rumaysa Khan Nizalia Siddiqui Amina Hanif Isra Khan Sahiba Sherdil Anushey Usman Naqiyah Ali Sara Khan Marvi Baig Sanober Abdul Sattar Sophiya Qureshi Rameen Fareed Zahmena Malik Suha Hirano

ALSO READ PM Approves New Policy to Develop Sports Sector

The Pakistan women’s team will begin its campaign against Philippines on 5th of April. They will play their second and third matches against Hong Kong and the hosts Tajikistan on 8th and 11th of April, respectively.