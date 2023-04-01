PM Approves New Policy to Develop Sports Sector

In a significant development aimed at revamping the sports sector, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved a new sports policy that will take effect from 2023 to 2027.

As per reports, the policy aims to promote transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in sports administration, and bring about positive changes in sports in the country.

It has emerged that under the newly approved policy, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will retain its independent status under the Olympic Charter.

However, POA officials will now have a term limit of two terms, each lasting for three years. The age limit for officials contesting elections has also been set at 70 years.

To ensure transparency in the election process in boards and associations, an independent election commission will be formed for the national federations.

A panel of adjudicators will be available for dispute resolution by mutual consent. A National Sports Council will be established to promote coordination with all stakeholders.

PSB will be responsible for providing grants, infrastructure, and developing sports facilities, with special attention paid to promoting women’s and transgender sports.