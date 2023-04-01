Honda Announces 4th Massive Increase in Bike Prices This Year

The local currency’s rampant depreciation has unleashed a fresh wave of price hikes that is hitting the general public hard.

Atlas Honda has now joined this saga by raising prices by up to Rs. 15,000. This is Honda’s fourth price hike this year.

With immediate effect, the latest prices for new Honda motorcycles are as follows:

Model Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 144,900 149,000 5,000 CD 70 Dream 155,500 160,900 5,400 Pridor 190,500 197,900 7,400 CG 125 214,900 222,900 8,000 CG 125 Special Edition 255,000 265,900 10,000 CB 125 F 350,900 365,900 15,000 CB 150 F 443,900 458,900 15,000 CB 150 F SE 447,900 462,900 15,000

Recent production hiccups have dealt a blow to bike sales and profits. Adding to the challenge, Honda has announced several price increases since January 2023, resulting in weakened demand.

In recent days, the dollar rate has surged, leading to a new wave of price hikes throughout the automotive sector.

Although the market remains eerily quiet at present, it is probable that other bike manufacturers will soon follow in Honda’s footsteps. As a result, bike sales are poised to decline even further.