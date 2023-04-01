News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Announces 4th Massive Increase in Bike Prices This Year

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 1, 2023 | 12:08 pm

The local currency’s rampant depreciation has unleashed a fresh wave of price hikes that is hitting the general public hard.

Atlas Honda has now joined this saga by raising prices by up to Rs. 15,000. This is Honda’s fourth price hike this year.

ALSO READ

With immediate effect, the latest prices for new Honda motorcycles are as follows:

Model Old Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
CD 70 144,900 149,000 5,000
CD 70 Dream 155,500 160,900 5,400
Pridor 190,500 197,900 7,400
CG 125 214,900 222,900 8,000
CG 125 Special Edition 255,000 265,900 10,000
CB 125 F 350,900 365,900 15,000
CB 150 F 443,900 458,900 15,000
CB 150 F SE 447,900 462,900 15,000
ALSO READ

Recent production hiccups have dealt a blow to bike sales and profits. Adding to the challenge, Honda has announced several price increases since January 2023, resulting in weakened demand.

In recent days, the dollar rate has surged, leading to a new wave of price hikes throughout the automotive sector.

Although the market remains eerily quiet at present, it is probable that other bike manufacturers will soon follow in Honda’s footsteps. As a result, bike sales are poised to decline even further.


lens

Shoaib Malik Shares Adorable Video of His Son Playing Badminton [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore Police Conducts Crackdown on Factory Producing Fake LDA Documents
Read more in proproperty
close
>