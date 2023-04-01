Malala Yousafzai Shows Interest in Owning Franchise in Pakistan’s Women’s Cricket League

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is reportedly interested in purchasing a team in Pakistan’s first-ever women’s cricket league.

Reports suggest that Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has shown interest in buying a team for the upcoming Pakistan Women’s Cricket League, the country’s first-ever women’s cricket league.

Malala has inquired about the bidding process for teams in the league, which was initially scheduled to take place in October 2023. She has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee with her interest in the league, and it is likely that she will bid for a team.

It is worth noting that Malala’s husband, Asser Malik, has also worked with the PCB in the past. Malala had previously told Ramiz Raja about her wish to be a part of the league when he had announced to launch ‘The Women’s League’ in his tenure.

The tournament was initially planned to be played alongside Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. However, the PCB management committee delayed the women’s league and aimed for the October window for it. Meanwhile, three women’s exhibition matches, featuring superstars from across the globe, were played during PSL 8 in Rawalpindi.