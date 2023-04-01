Mickey Arthur Set to Join Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup and Australia Series

The newly appointed Pakistan’s Team Director, Mickey Arthur, has confirmed that he will join the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and Pakistan’s tour to Australia later in the year.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a six-member coaching setup, head by Mickey, to revamp the national team and improve its performance in upcoming tournaments.

ALSO READ 5 Star Pakistani Women Cricketers to Participate in Fair Break Tournament 2023

It was also reported that Mickey would join the national team before the start of the white-ball series against New Zealand to brief his coaching panel before returning to work with Derbyshire.

The 54-year-old has now confirmed that he will permanently join the squad for the ODI World Cup in October and the highly-anticipated Test series against Australia in December.

Mickey, who previously led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, will come back after the Asia Cup to prepare the Babar Azam-led side for the marquee event.

In an interview, Mickey said that while the cricket board was keen to appoint him as a full-time coach, it was not possible due to his four-year contract with Derbyshire.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women’s Football Team to Play Paris Olympics Qualifiers

“Pakistan is very dear to me, but so is Derbyshire. That was one of the things I kept saying to Sethi when he spoke to me; that Derbyshire was really important to me,” Mickey stated.

Mickey added that he was in touch with all of the Pakistani players even though he was not a member of the national setup and that he had seen these young players grow.