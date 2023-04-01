Oppo A1x Launched With 90Hz Screen and Fast Storage for Only $204

Oppo A1x, recently launched in China as a budget-friendly option, is here as a rebranded version of the Oppo A58x that was released in December. The main distinguishing factors between the two models are their pricing and color choices.

The A1x boasts a 6.56-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. On the rear, there is a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while an 8MP front camera is nestled in the waterdrop notch at the top of the phone.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset powers the Oppo A1x and comes with either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Users can expand the storage using a microSD card. It runs on Color OS 12.1 based on Android 12. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

This phone is available in black and blue. The 6/128GB variant costs $204 in China, while the 8/128 GB version is priced at $233. It is unclear if it will get an international launch as well.

Oppo A1x Specifications