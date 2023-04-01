Ticket Prices for Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20I Matches in Lahore Revealed

The tickets for the three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore will go on sale on Sunday, 2 April at 11:00 AM. The two teams play the first three matches on 14, 15 and 17 April at the Gaddafi Stadium.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has set affordable ticket prices, ranging from PKR250 to PKR3,000. The following are the enclosure categories and prices:
|Date
|Match
|VIP
|Premium
|First-Class
|General
|14 April
|1st T20I
|2,000
|1,000
|500
|250
|15 April
|2nd T20I
|2,000
|1,000
|500
|250
|17 April
|3rd T20I
|2,000
|1,000
|500
|250
Here are the ticket prices for the hospitality section:
|Box Price Weekends
|600,000
|Box Price Weekdays
|500,000
|PCB Gallery
|4,000
|VVIP (Wasim Akram Enclosure)
|3,500
In the first phase, which commences tomorrow, the tickets will be available online at pcb.bookme.pk and fans can buy them using original ID cards. The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry in the stadium.
The physical tickets will be available in the second phase from 6 April. The details regarding sale points will be announced in due course. The ticket details for the matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi will be announced in due course.