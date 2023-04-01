Babar Azam is Now a Part of Indian Schools Curriculum

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has been grabbing headlines due to his remarkable achievements in the cricketing world since his debut in the international arena.

This time, the right-hander has been honored in India, where an Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) book for eighth-graders has featured the 28-year-old batter.

The book includes a question, “Cricket is the most loved game in India, and the cricketers are celebrities. Do you know the nicknames of your favorite cricketers?”

The answer to the question includes the nickname of the Lahore-born cricketer, ‘Bobby,’ along with other cricketing legends from around the world.

Babar Azam getting featured in ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Biggest brand of Pakistan Cricket, too good that he's getting the recognition even in his arch-rival country… pic.twitter.com/JGhxMa80hu — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) March 31, 2023

The Indian textbook also features other prominent cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers.

The 28-year-old batter is widely regarded as one of the best batters in the current era, and his consistently excellent performances continue to make waves in the cricketing world.

It is worth noting that last year, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) included a question in the syllabus regarding Babar’s elegant cover drive.

The all-format captain will be leading the Men in Green in the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand which starts on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.