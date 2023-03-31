Mickey Arthur Excited to Reignite Special Bond With Pakistan Cricket Team

The newly appointed Consultant Team Director, Mickey Arthur, has expressed his excitement after rejoining the national setup, saying he has fond memories of Pakistan.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a six-member foreign coaching setup with four joining before the start of the home series against New Zealand next month.

ALSO READ PCB Finally Clears the Confusion Surrounding Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

“Pakistan is very dear to me, but so is Derbyshire. That was one of the things I kept saying to Sethi when he spoke to me; that Derbyshire was really important to me,” he said.

Mickey Arthur further added that while the cricket board was keen to appoint him as a full-time coach, it was not possible due to his four-year contract with Derbyshire.

He went on to say that he was in touch with all of the Pakistani players even though he was not a member of the national setup and that he has seen these young players grow.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Defends Selection of Young Players for Afghanistan Series

“Managing them is going to be important. I just can’t wait to put that all together. I know I can, and it is going to be quite an attractive package for both setups,” said Arthur.

The new additions to the staff include former South African pacer, Morne Morkel, as the bowling coach and former South African batter, Andrew Puttick, as the batting coach.

Mickey Arthur will join the national team before the start of the white-ball series to brief his coaching panel before returning to work with Derbyshire as head coach.