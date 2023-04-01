UAE Police is After Pakistani Man for Daughter’s Murder

A Pakistani man who murdered his daughter is being pursued by Sharjah Police. The man reportedly fled the country after committing the heinous crime and is believed to be living in Pakistan.

According to reports, the man killed his 26-year-old daughter on 27 March this year. The police were alerted after the victim’s brother called for help. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials discovered the woman’s dead body.

To bring the suspect to justice, Sharjah Police has also sought the assistance of Interpol to help locate and arrest him. An arrest warrant and extradition order have also been issued in line with international law.

Despite investigations, the motive behind the murder remains unclear. Forensic teams and CID officials have captured pictures of the crime scene and taken fingerprints from the victim’s body for further investigation.

Sharjah Suicide-Murder Case

Earlier, another tragedy struck Sharjah after a man murdered his wife and two young daughters before taking his own life by jumping from an 11th-floor apartment.

The incident involved an Indian national who had only been living in the building for around six months, according to neighbors.

Following the incident, Sharjah Police conducted an autopsy, which found that the man poisoned his wife and strangled his two daughters, aged between three and seven. It also revealed some signs of domestic abuse.