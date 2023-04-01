UAE Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Two Virus-Hit Countries

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 2, 2023 | 12:49 am

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a travel advisory for its citizens, instructing them to avoid traveling to two African countries grappled with an outbreak of the highly infectious Marburg virus.

Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania have reported at least nine deaths from the deadly virus, which is identical to Ebola, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) took to Twitter, advising its citizens against traveling to these virus-hit countries. The ministry warned the public to postpone their trips to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania for the sake of their well-being.

It also advised citizens currently living in or visiting these countries to take the required precautions and follow the safety protocols issued by the relevant authorities. In case of an emergency, MoFAIC urged citizens to reach out via the number 0097180024.

ALSO READ

The Marburg virus is a highly infectious disease with no cure or vaccine. It is spread through contact with bodily fluids and can cause severe bleeding, fever, and organ failure. The virus is named after the city of Marburg, where the first outbreak occurred in 1967.

The WHO has issued a warning about the current outbreak in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania and has instructed the two nations to step up their response.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Rabya Kulsoom is a Vision to Behold in Peach Bridal Jora [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore Police Conducts Crackdown on Factory Producing Fake LDA Documents
Read more in proproperty
close
>