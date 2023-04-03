CCP Directs E-Commerce Platforms to Provide Proper Information of Products

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a stern warning to e-commerce platforms to adopt a cautious approach while promoting and marketing goods through online marketplaces.

The CCP on Monday conveyed to these platforms that with the advent of the internet, e-commerce has witnessed a boom in recent years and has emerged as an independent sector, thereby, widening the scope/possibility of deception.

The CCP said that in the online marketplace, e-commerce undertakings may have a greater responsibility in making representations and placing adequate disclosures. Platform operators and e-commerce businesses share equal responsibility and are expected to exercise caution while promoting and marketing goods.

Importantly, undertakings should display all material information accurately on platforms, websites, and product pages as well as complete terms and conditions in a clear and conspicuous manner, CCP said.

For example, details should be disclosed relating to price, quality, quantity, mode of payments, return, refund, exchange, warranty or guarantee, delivery or shipment, and any grievance redressal mechanism(s) in place, CCP added.