Chelsea Sack Graham Potter as They Struggle to Break Mid-Table Shackles

Chelsea Football Club have decided to part ways with manager Graham Potter after a string of poor results in the Premier League.

Potter, who was appointed midway through the season as Thomas Tuchel was fired earlier in the season, had led the club to the 11th spot in the Premier League points table.

ALSO READ Balochistan-Born Shahzeb Rind Wins Combat Karate Championship League in the US

Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend proved to be the final nail in the coffin as Potter’s contract was effectively terminated by the owner, Todd Boehly.

Earlier in the season, Chelsea sacked their German coach, Thomas Tuchel, as he failed to replicate the results of the previous season.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Told to Get Ready to Wear Pakistan Colors Again

According to reports, Chelsea are now in the hunt to find a new manager as early as possible as they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann is rumored to be the ideal candidate for the job at the moment.

The West London club has been in turmoil since the previous owner, Roman Abramovich sold the club due to sanctions by the UK government. Todd Boehly’s reign has seen them sign a host of talented players but the cohesion on the pitch under Potter’s management was deemed to be unsatisfactory.