Balochistan-Born Shahzeb Rind Wins Combat Karate Championship League in the US

In a thrilling finale at the Combat Karate Championship League in Florida, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Rind emerged victorious in the lightweight category.

The Balochistan-born athlete became the first Pakistani to achieve this remarkable feat and made the country proud in the international arena.

Shahzeb displayed his exceptional combat skills and grit throughout the tournament, culminating in a pulsating showdown against his Venezuelan opponent in the final.

With his lightning-fast strikes and deft footwork, Shahzeb outmatched his opponent to claim the coveted title and hoist the national flag in triumph.

Speaking after his historic victory, Shahzeb expressed pride in representing the country and gratitude to his coaches and supporters for their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, praised the young athlete, saying, “The victory proved that the youth of Balochistan are talented.”

The Chief Minister further added that the provincial government would leave no stone unturned to invest in sports and athletes’ sports activities across the province.

The Combat Karate Championship League in Florida, which drew top fighters from around the world, was a showcase of the best of martial arts and combat sports.