Mohammad Amir Told to Get Ready to Wear Pakistan Colors Again

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Selection Committee has once again shown interest in the return of former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, to international cricket.

As per media reports, an official from the committee has contacted Mohammad Amir’s manager, urging the former pacer to prepare himself for the national comeback.

It has emerged that the official has also advised the 30-year-old pacer to focus on his cricket and avoid making unnecessary statements in the media that could lead to controversy.

The report added that Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will be asked to reconsider his retirement soon, so he needs to stay fit and keep practicing until then.

It is pertinent to mention here that the return of Mohammad Amir to the international arena has been in the headlines since Najam Sethi took charge as PCB Chairman last year.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Set to Join Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup and Australia Series

When Sethi was asked about the return of Amir to the national team last year, he said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”

Speaking at a press conference, Najam Sethi reiterated his stance on breaking the law and the rules of the game of cricket, stating that no one is exempt if found guilty.

The PCB Chairman has said that match-fixers should be treated harshly, but once they have served their sentence, the cricket board should allow them to resume their career.