Fake Pakistan Army Major in ‘Official Car’ Arrested With 60KG Weed Outside PAF Academy

Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Mardan conducted an operation in Nowshera on Sunday and apprehended a fake Pakistan Army Major dressed in Pakistan Army official uniform who was smuggling a large number of drugs.

According to details, the accused identified as Iqbal Ali, son of Farman Ali, resident of Abbottabad, was arrested while transporting 60kg of weed worth millions of rupees.

The contraband was packed in five sacks and concealed in his green number plate vehicle with tinted glasses.

The excise police had set up a picket on the road after receiving a tip-off about drug smuggling.

However, the suspect fled after spotting the police. While speeding away, the fake major hit the excise police station’s mobile vehicle and caused significant damage to it.

The excise police eventually caught up with the culprit near the gate of PAF Academy Risalpur after a long chase. During preliminary investigation, the imposter admitted to having smuggled drugs to Punjab on ten previous occasions.

A case has been registered against the accused for drug smuggling, damaging government property, and defaming Pakistan Army. The excise police has handed over the accused and the recovered drugs to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.

Via: 24News