Toyota Increases Imported Car Prices by Up To Rs. 1.8 Crore

With the local currency value nosediving, inflation in Pakistan is at an all-time high. The car industry, in particular, is in shambles due to the economic meltdown.

In a recent development on that front, Toyota has increased the prices of its completely built-up (CBU) imported cars by huge margins. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Camry 47,559,000 53,859,000 6,300,000 Prado 2.8 M/T 52,119,000 59,109,000 6,990,000 Prado 2.8 A/T 59,359,000 67,249,000 7,890,000 Prado 4.0 A/T 84,429,000 95,579,000 11,150,000 Land Cruiser J300 A/T 138,319,000 156,829,000 18,510,000

From March 24, 2023, to March 27, 2023, Toyota IMC shut down its production plant again, citing the non-issuance of LCs and the resultant inventory shortage. The frequent shutdowns and price hikes are taking a toll on new car sales.

According to February’s report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 5,762 vehicles in February 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decrease of 47%, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 73%.

Car financing also went down for the 8th consecutive month due to diminished sales. Experts reckon that the situation will remain bleak for the foreseeable future.