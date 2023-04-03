Toyota Increases Imported Car Prices by Up To Rs. 1.8 Crore

With the local currency value nosediving, inflation in Pakistan is at an all-time high. The car industry, in particular, is in shambles due to the economic meltdown.
In a recent development on that front, Toyota has increased the prices of its completely built-up (CBU) imported cars by huge margins. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Camry
|47,559,000
|53,859,000
|6,300,000
|Prado 2.8 M/T
|52,119,000
|59,109,000
|6,990,000
|Prado 2.8 A/T
|59,359,000
|67,249,000
|7,890,000
|Prado 4.0 A/T
|84,429,000
|95,579,000
|11,150,000
|Land Cruiser J300 A/T
|138,319,000
|156,829,000
|18,510,000
From March 24, 2023, to March 27, 2023, Toyota IMC shut down its production plant again, citing the non-issuance of LCs and the resultant inventory shortage. The frequent shutdowns and price hikes are taking a toll on new car sales.
According to February’s report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), carmakers (association members only) collectively sold just 5,762 vehicles in February 2023, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decrease of 47%, but a year-over-year (YoY) decrease of 73%.
Car financing also went down for the 8th consecutive month due to diminished sales. Experts reckon that the situation will remain bleak for the foreseeable future.