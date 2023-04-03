Here’s How Much Private Hajj Schemes Will Cost This Year

The cost of private Hajj has escalated significantly this year, ranging from Rs. 1.18 million (11.8 lakh) to Rs. 3.4 million (34 lakh), making it extremely challenging for an average person.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has allocated Hajj quotas to private tour operators and recommended 12 packages for private Hajj. As per the report, 736 tour operators have been granted this year’s quota, with a total of 89,605 pilgrims performing Hajj under the private scheme.

The ministry has stipulated that the minimum cost for private Hajj this year will be Rs. 1.18 million, while the VVIP package has been raised to Rs. 3.4 million.

In addition, the ministry has proposed further services to be offered by private tour operators. The Secretary for Religious Affairs has emphasized that a comprehensive strategy will regulate private operators, and those who fail to deliver will be penalized.

As per reports from last month, estimated costs for citizens registering for the government Hajj plan in 2023 were Rs. 1.175 million (Rs. 11.75 Lakh) for pilgrims from northern Pakistan and Rs. 1.165 million (Rs. 11.65 lakh) for southern parts of the country.