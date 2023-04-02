Commerce Ministry Rebuts News of Exports to Israel from Pakistan

The Ministry of Commerce on Sunday said that no shipment has been exported from Pakistan to Israel.

In a statement, the ministry said that it has been reported on social media that the first export shipment of Pakistan food products reached Israel, sent by Pakistani-Jewish businessman Fishel BenKhald, as per the statement issued by the American Jewish Congress from its New York headquarters.

The ministry said that the deal was reportedly finalized in a trade exhibition held in the United Arab Emirates recently. Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and does not recognize it as a sovereign state and neither it trades with Israel nor has banking relations.

It added that Pakistan Customs has confirmed that no shipment has been exported from Pakistan to Israel. In case, if any goods or commodities of Pakistan origin are exported through a third country, it cannot be termed as Pakistan exports to any country including Israel.

It further said that as neither the shipment was exported directly to Israel, nor payment was received in any Pakistani bank, terming it trade between Pakistan and Israel is misleading and factually incorrect.

The Ministry of Commerce clarifies that no trade has taken place between Pakistan and Israel, it concluded.